MUMBAI Nov 22 Gold premiums in India steadied
on Friday on scarcity of stocks for domestic consumption despite
muted demand, amid steady prices in the domestic market.
* To ease its trade deficit, India has linked imports for
domestic consumption with exports. It has hiked the import duty
on the yellow metal to a record 10 percent.
* "Premiums are still on the higher side at about $120 (an
ounce). Still there is scarcity of gold. This problem will
continue for another 5-6 months till the elections," said Haresh
Soni, chairman, All India Gems and Jewellery Federation.
* Premiums were at $80 an ounce last week.
* The wedding season, when demand for gold typically rises,
is under way in India and will continue until January.
* In the domestic market, gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.1 percent lower at
30,244 rupees per 10 grams at 0945 GMT. Silver for December
delivery was 0.27 percent lower at 45,014 rupees per kg.
* The following table shows the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Friday Thursday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 28,550 28,560
Silver .999/kg 46,570 46,400
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)