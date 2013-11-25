MUMBAI Nov 25 Gold premiums in India steadied at $125 an ounce on London prices due to limited supplies in the wedding season.

* To ease its trade deficit, India has made it more expensive to bring in gold, the biggest non-essential import item, by setting the import duty at a record high 10 percent.

* It has also tied the quantity of imports to exports, making it necessary for importing agencies to fulfil export orders before sending any bullion for local consumption.

* "Premiums are more or less the same as last week at $120-125 (an ounce) as demand is expected to pick up... supplies are still a big problem," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director at All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.

* The wedding season, when demand for gold normally rises, is under way in India and will continue until January.

* In the domestic market, gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.60 percent lower at 29,670 rupees per 10 grams at 1218 GMT.

* Silver for December delivery was 1.18 percent lower at 44,020 rupees per kg.

* The following table shows the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:

Monday Friday

===========================================

Gold .999/10 grams 28,038 28,458

Silver .999/kg 45,630 46,255 (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)