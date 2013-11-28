MUMBAI Nov 28 Indian gold futures edged lower
on Thursday due to profit-taking, though a firm overseas market
kept the downside limited, with limited supplies to meet the
peak wedding season demand resulting in higher premiums.
* The actively traded gold for December delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.18 percent lower at
29,940 rupees per 10 grams at 1004 GMT.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 0.22
percent lower at 44,084 rupees per kg.
* In the physical market, traders quoted a premium of $130
an ounce on London prices due to tight supplies.
* "Demand has picked up a little bit, supplies are tight so
premiums have jumped," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director at the
All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.
* To ease its trade deficit, India has made it more
expensive to bring in gold, the biggest non-essential import
item, by setting the import duty at a record high 10 percent.
* It has also tied the quantity of imports to exports,
making it necessary for importing agencies to fulfil export
orders before sending any bullion for local consumption.
* The World Gold Council (WGC) cut its forecast for Indian
gold demand earlier this month, predicting that the country
could also lose its place as the world's biggest consumer of
bullion to China.
* The following table shows the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market,
quoted by Corporation Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
===========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 26,025 26,188
Silver .999/kg 39,825 40,522
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)