MUMBAI Dec 2 Gold futures in India fell more
than half a percent, weighed by a stronger rupee and weak
overseas leads, though premiums in the domestic market stayed on
the higher side due to a lack of stocks.
* At 1105 GMT, the most-active gold for December delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.48 percent
lower at 30,090 rupees per 10 grams, after falling to a low of
30,055 rupees earlier in the session.
* Silver for December delivery on the MCX was 1.3
percent lower at 43,699 rupees per kg.
* In the domestic market, premiums stayed at about $125 an
ounce on London prices, due to limited supplies after the new
80/20 import rule.
* "Demand is less than 20-25 percent compared to last year.
There is a supply problem and premium is hovering around
$120-125 an ounce. I don't think there will be an improvement in
this situation until rules are relaxed," said Bachhraj Bamalwa,
director at the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.
* To ease its trade deficit, India has made it more
expensive to bring in gold, the biggest non-essential import
item, by setting the import duty at a record high 10 percent.
* It has also tied the quantity of imports to exports,
making it necessary for importing agencies to fulfil export
orders before sending any bullion for local consumption.
* The World Gold Council (WGC) cut its forecast for Indian
gold demand earlier this month to 900 tonnes from the earlier
1,000 tonnes, predicting that the country could also lose its
place as the world's biggest consumer of bullion to China.
* The following table shows the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1615 local time in the spot market,
quoted by Corporation Bank:
Monday Friday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,690 27,960
Silver .999/kg 45,000 45,915
