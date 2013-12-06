MUMBAI Dec 6 Gold futures in India extended
losses to hit their lowest level in four weeks, weighed by a
strong rupee, though a firm overseas market kept the downside
limited.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.27 percent lower at 29,126
rupees per 10 grams at 1007 GMT, after hitting a low of 29,025
rupees, a level last seen on Nov. 17.
* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was 0.43
percent lower at 44,271 rupees per kg.
* The rupee, which was firm on Friday, plays an important
role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow
metal.
* In the domestic market, lack of stocks to meet firm
wedding demand kept premiums supported at the peak of about $160
an ounce on London prices.
* "There is recycling going on, jewellers are unable to
source supplies properly through official channels," said
Rammohan Kamath, secretary of Calicut Bullion Dealers
Association.
* To cut a record trade deficit, India slapped a record 10
percent duty on gold imports and tied imports for domestic
consumption with exports, leading to a scarcity of gold in the
local market.
* The World Gold Council (WGC) cut its forecast for Indian
gold demand earlier this month to 900 tonnes from the earlier
1,000 tonnes, predicting the country could also lose its place
as the world's biggest consumer of bullion to China.
* The following table shows the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Friday Thursday
==========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,340 27,353
Silver .999/kg 44,620 44,325
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)