MUMBAI, Sept 13 Gold demand in India, the world's top consumer of the precious metal, slightly improved on Friday as prices fell to their lowest in a month tailing losses in the world market.
* At 0921 GMT, the benchmark October contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 1.19 percent lower at 29,690 rupees per 10 grams. It hit a low of 29,636 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Aug. 16.
* "A few jewellers are comfortable in placing orders below 30,000 rupees. Some buyers are still on the sidelines expecting a further drop in prices," said a Mumbai-based dealer.
* In the overseas market, gold reversed early gains and fell to its lowest in more than a month on Friday as U.S. futures extended losses on fears the United States would curb its stimulus soon.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. It eased on Friday.
* India's gold imports are likely to be around $38 to $40 billion in the current fiscal year to March 31, 2014, down from last fiscal year's $53.8 billion, C. Rangarajan, economic adviser to the prime minister, said on Friday.
* Silver for September delivery on the MCX was 2.36 percent lower at 49,305 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market, quoted by HDFC Bank:
Friday Thursday =============================================== Gold .999/10 grams 30,350 30,850 Silver .999/kg 51,073 53,760 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)
