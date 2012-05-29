MUMBAI, May 29 Gold demand at Indian spot market remained subdued on Tuesday, hammered by a rise in prices due to firm overseas markets and a weak rupee, just ahead of the lean buying season. * The most-active June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.40 percent at 29,080 rupees per 10 grams by 6 p.m. * "Buyers are not interested in purchases above 29,000 rupees. They are waiting for prices to correct," said a Mumbai- based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion. "Jewellers are holding back purchases. They want to restock at lower level. They are not in hurry as monsoon season is approaching," he said. * Demand usually drops between June and mid-August when there are no major festivals and marriages. Farmers will also be busy with planting during the rainy season. * Global gold rose back above $1,575 an ounce on Tuesday, tracking gains in the euro as the single currency edged off two-year lows against the dollar. * The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, fell on Tuesday, snapping three sessions of gains. * Gold demand in India is likely to moderate in 2012 as higher inflation trims disposable income at a time prices are stubbornly high on a weak rupee, the head of the World Gold Council in the country said earlier this month. Following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank in the spot market : Tuesday Monday ============================================================ Gold .999/10 grams 29,525 29,343 Silver .999/kg 55,860 55,900 Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. : Contract Current price Net change ============================================================= June gold 29,085 +120 July silver 54,520 +169 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)