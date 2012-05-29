MUMBAI, May 29 Gold demand at Indian spot market
remained subdued on Tuesday, hammered by a rise in prices due to
firm overseas markets and a weak rupee, just ahead of the lean
buying season.
* The most-active June delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was up 0.40 percent at 29,080 rupees
per 10 grams by 6 p.m.
* "Buyers are not interested in purchases above 29,000
rupees. They are waiting for prices to correct," said a Mumbai-
based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.
"Jewellers are holding back purchases. They want to restock
at lower level. They are not in hurry as monsoon season is
approaching," he said.
* Demand usually drops between June and mid-August when
there are no major festivals and marriages. Farmers will also be
busy with planting during the rainy season.
* Global gold rose back above $1,575 an ounce on Tuesday,
tracking gains in the euro as the single currency edged off
two-year lows against the dollar.
* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining
the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, fell on
Tuesday, snapping three sessions of gains.
* Gold demand in India is likely to moderate in 2012 as
higher inflation trims disposable income at a time prices are
stubbornly high on a weak rupee, the head of the World Gold
Council in the country said earlier this month.
Following were the prices in rupees quoted by the HDFC Bank
in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
============================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,525 29,343
Silver .999/kg 55,860 55,900
Following were the prices in rupees on the Multi Commodity
Exchange of India Ltd. :
Contract Current price Net change
=============================================================
June gold 29,085 +120
July silver 54,520 +169
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)