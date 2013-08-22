MUMBAI Aug 22 Gold demand in India remained
subdued on Thursday due to non-availability of the yellow metal,
even as prices hit their highest level in nearly nine months.
* India may re-start imports by as early as next week or so
after the central bank clarified a new rule that brought the
flow of the precious metal into the world's top gold consumer to
a standstill at the end of July.
* "It has been exactly a month since we last imported ...
there are no stocks in the market," said Haresh Acharya, head of
bullion desk, Parker Bullion.
* At 0911 GMT, the actively traded contract for October
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.22
percent lower at 31,513 rupees ($490) per 10 grams, easing from
a high of 31,595 rupees hit earlier in the day, a level last
seen on November 29, 2012.
* In the overseas market, gold fell for a second session
after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting failed to
ease fears the U.S. central bank would begin tapering its
economic stimulus from next month.
* However, a weaker rupee limited the downside in prices.
The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost
of the dollar-denominated yellow metal.
* Silver contract for September delivery on the MCX
was 0.18 percent lower at 51,351 rupees per kg.
* The following were the prices of gold and silver
in rupees as of 1315 local time in the spot market,
quoted by HDFC Bank:
Thursday Wednesday
========================================
Gold .999/10 grams 31,580 31,135
Silver .999/kg 54,240 53,450
($1 = 64.2900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)