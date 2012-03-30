MUMBAI, March 30 India's Nifty index
rose as much as 2 percent in the last day of the quarter, led by
lenders after the central bank's surprise bond purchase was seen
helping ease the tight liquidity that had been constraining the
sector.
Portfolio squaring was also helping the index, with the
banking sector up almost 25 percent for the quarter
as of Thursday's close, making it one of the top performing
sectors from January to March.
ICICI Bank surged 3.8 percent, helping the
50-share Nifty index gain 1.9 percent after earlier
hitting a session high of 5,285.45 points.
The 30-share BSE index gained 1.8 percent.
