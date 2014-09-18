Sept 18 Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent,
posting their biggest daily gain in over three months, while
bonds also rallied, on hopes that foreign investors would
continue to buy into markets despite uncertainty about the
outlook for U.S. interest rates.
The strong gains on Thursday made India an outlier given
that other emerging Asian markets fell after the Federal Reserve
suggested it could raise interest rates faster than expected
when it starts increasing, although it renewed its pledge to
keep borrowing costs low for a "considerable time."
Traders cited speculation of strong inflows into India, with
investors noting the country could better weather any
Fed-related volatility due to a recovery in domestic economy and
the government's efforts to rein in deficit.
"Foreign institutional investors are finding a lot of love
for Indian shares on cyclical recovery story," said Atul Kumar,
head of equity funds at Quantum AMC.
India's benchmark BSE index gained 1.66 percent,
while the broader NSE index rose 1.63 percent, heading
towards their biggest daily gains since June 2.
That contrasted sharply with the 0.6 percent fall in MSCI
Asia-Pacific ex-Japan.
Foreign portfolio investors have been the key drivers behind
indexes that hit their record highs on Sept. 8, having bought a
net $14.14 billion in shares so far this year, according to
regulatory data.
Traders said the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
had sparked strong hopes about a recovery in the business
environment and the broader economy. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank
of India's efforts to control inflation have also raised
investor optimism.
However, recent data has been mixed. India's industrial
output growth hit a four-month low in July while inflation
remained high, underscoring the struggle of Asia's third-largest
economy to make a sustained recovery from its longest stretch of
sub-par growth in decades.
Some investors have also been disappointed about the lack of
significant reforms from the Modi government, although analysts
noted markets are willing to be patient.
"India should show actual results when the going is good.
Valuations are rising and asset gains are not in sync with
earnings reality," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment
officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance.
Still, for now foreign investors are willing to bet into
India, including in bonds. Foreign investors have bought Indian
debt worth $18.67 billion so far in 2014.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis
points to 8.46 percent, its lowest since July 28, while the
rupee was up 0.06 percent
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)