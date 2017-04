MUMBAI Jan 24 Shares in India's Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, slumped 10 percent in pre-open trade after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned more products from the Indian drugmaker.

The FDA said Ranbaxy is prohibited from making and distributing pharmaceutical ingredients from its facility in Toansa, India, "to prevent substandard quality products from reaching U.S. consumers." (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)