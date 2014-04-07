MUMBAI, April 7 Shares in India's Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd fell as much as 3.2 percent on profit-taking after Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it will buy the company in a $3.2 billion all-share deal, creating the world's fifth-largest generic drug maker.

Ranbaxy shares had surged 32.6 percent in six consecutive sessions of gains till Friday's close.

Sun Pharmaceutical shares rose as much as 4 percent.

Under terms of the agreed deal, Ranbaxy shareholders will get 0.8 of a Sun Pharmaceutical share for each Ranbaxy share they own. Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement that it will hold a stake of about 9 percent in Sun Pharmaceutical after the deal. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)