MUMBAI, April 7 Shares in India's Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd fell as much as 3.2 percent on
profit-taking after Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
said it will buy the company in a $3.2 billion all-share deal,
creating the world's fifth-largest generic drug maker.
Ranbaxy shares had surged 32.6 percent in six consecutive
sessions of gains till Friday's close.
Sun Pharmaceutical shares rose as much as 4 percent.
Under terms of the agreed deal, Ranbaxy shareholders will
get 0.8 of a Sun Pharmaceutical share for each Ranbaxy share
they own. Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement that it
will hold a stake of about 9 percent in Sun Pharmaceutical after
the deal.
