MUMBAI, March 4 Indian bonds, rupee, shares gained sharply on Wednesday after a surprise rate cut by the central bank.

India's central bank lowered its policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent on Wednesday, delivering its second cut this year on the back of easing inflation and a government commitment to fiscal discipline.

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 7.64 percent, the lowest since Feb. 2 compared with its Tuesday's close of 7.75 percent and the rupee rose to 61.7650/7750 to the dollar versus previous close of 61.9150/9250.

The rupee rose as much as 61.65, its strongest since Feb. 4.

The broader NSE index and BSE rose 1.4 percent each to mark their record highs.

The one-year overnight indexed swap rate fell to 7.5357 percent from previous close of 7.76 percent while the five-year swap rate was at 6.93 percent from Tuesday's close of 7.10 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Anand Basu)