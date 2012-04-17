Stock brokers trade in a brokerage firm in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

MUMBAI The government bond yields and swaps fell, while the rupee and stocks gained after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points, though it kept the cash reserve ratio (CRR) unchanged.

However, movements were tempered as the central bank said that the scope for further rate cuts was limited.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 8.38 percent, down from Monday's close of 8.45 percent. The 1-year swap rate lost 14 basis points to 7.83 percent, while the 5-year rate fell 8 basis points to 7.44 percent.

The rupee was trading at 51.58/59, stronger than Monday's close of 51.68. Stocks extended gains, with the main BSE index last up 0.8 percent.

