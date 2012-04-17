* Bond yields, swaps fall after RBI's 50 bps rate cut
* Rupee, stocks gain; some see rally as short-lived
* RBI's inflation, liquidity stance creates uncertainty
MUMBAI, April 17 Indian markets gained on
Tuesday after the central bank cut interest rates by more than
expected, though the rally is unlikely to be sustained after it
said inflationary risks would limit the scope of further easing.
Traders also expressed disappointment the Reserve Bank of
India had not cut the cash reserve ratio, missing what some
analysts saw as a direct chance to inject liquidity into a
banking system still starved for cash.
That made for a day of mixed feelings. Initial relief about
the RBI's 50 basis points cut in the repo rate --
double what markets had expected -- was later paired with
uncertainty about how the central bank will follow up on its
first rate cut in three years.
"When you look at it objectively, 25 basis points would have
been a token. I think rate cut expectation will remain very,
very contained and a lot will depend on growth and inflation
numbers," said Nirav Dalal, president of debt capital markets at
Yes Bank.
"Based on the current and evolving environment, to expect
significant rate cuts in the remaining year might not be
possible."
Yields in benchmark 10-year bonds fell 11
basis points to 8.34 percent from Monday's close, though they
had initially fallen as much as to 8.22 percent, the lowest in
over a month.
The reduced expectations for rate cuts could put a floor on
yields, especially given the hefty bond sales expected on the
back of the government's higher-than-expected borrowing plans of
5.7 trillion rupees for the fiscal 2012/13 year.
Swap rates pulled back from earlier lows, though the OIS
curve is expected to gradually steepen and re-invert.
In rates markets, the 1-year swap rate lost 8
basis points to 7.84 percent from Monday's close, while the
5-year rate fell 6 basis points to 7.42 percent.
Liquidity remains a key concern for markets. The RBI on
Tuesday raised the limit for the marginal standing facility
through which banks can borrow from the central bank by 100
basis points to 2 percent, which should at least provide more
room for banks to access funds.
RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said later in the day that the
central bank could selectively purchase bonds via open market
operations, helping soothe some of the liquidity concerns.
Continued uncertainty about the RBI's future policy comes at
a time when India is already facing a number of economic
challenges, including slowing growth, a widening current account
deficit, and doubts about the government's fiscal stance.
One of these measures of liquidity, the one-day call rate
closed at 8.50/8.55 percent, compared to Monday's
close of 8.75/8.80 percent, above the new repo rate of 8.00
percent.
Traders said the call rate would likely reflect the
aggressive cut in the repo rate by Wednesday.
The rupee was trading at 51.48 to the dollar
compared to Monday's close of 51.68.
"In short term, the 50 bps rate cut is supportive for
equities and the rupee. But we maintain that the long-term view
on the currency remains negative since the macro picture of the
economy continues to be a cause of concern," said Gaurav Garg, a
strategist at Citigroup in Singapore.
"We could see the rupee touching its last year's low of 54
soon."
Stocks reacted more strongly, as gains in lenders and real
estate developers helped the NSE and BSE
indexes gain 1.2 percent each.
(Reporting By Archana Narayanan, Abhishek Vishnoi, Manoj
Dharra, and Aditya Phatak; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar, Aradhana Aravindan)