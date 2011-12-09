Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
08/12 56.85
07/12 56.85
05/12 56.85
03/12 21.73
02/12 21.40
01/12 26.72
30/11 57.19
29/11 55.10
28/11 55.09
26/11 55.39
25/11 55.74
24/11 64.39
23/11 64.47
22/11 63.57
21/11 58.97
19/11 58.67
18/11 27.67
17/11 18.64
16/11 50.54
15/11 19.54
14/11 44.54
12/11 44.54
11/11 44.10
09/11 44.10
08/11 43.31
05/11 37.25
04/11 6.34
03/11 9.54
02/11 41.44
01/11 41.44
31/10 41.44
28/10 40.14
25/10 40.14
24/10 40.69
22/10 39.44
21/10 10.44
20/10 10.14
19/10 40.39
18/10 40.39
17/10 40.39
15/10 49.39
14/10 49.39
13/10 19.04
12/10 45.14
11/10 45.14
10/10 45.20
08/10 40.47
07/10 30.40
05/10 7.92
04/10 8.57
03/10 12.00
01/10 14.25
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.50 percent.
Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre
Source - RBI's Web site www.rbi.org.in
(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)