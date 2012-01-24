India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 24 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 23/01 77.36 21/01 84.90 20/01 84.90 19/01 77.37 18/01 87.82 17/01 92.81 16/01 92.82 14/01 49.86 13/01 49.46 12/01 40.23 11/01 72.23 10/01 72.24 09/01 69.87 07/01 38.10 06/01 38.10 05/01 70.99 04/01 71.80 03/01 71.80 02/01 73.65 31/12 73.65 30/12 58.65 29/12 33.94 28/12 42.32 27/12 57.02 26/12 54.77 24/12 34.77 23/12 66.77 22/12 66.77 21/12 66.77 20/12 66.77 19/12 75.77 17/12 75.77 16/12 35.66 15/12 33.73 14/12 56.55 13/12 56.55 12/12 58.79 10/12 58.79 09/12 58.79 08/12 56.85 07/12 56.85 05/12 56.85 03/12 21.73 02/12 21.40 01/12 26.72 30/11 57.19 29/11 55.10 28/11 55.09 26/11 55.39 25/11 55.74 24/11 64.39 23/11 64.47 22/11 63.57 21/11 58.97 19/11 58.67 18/11 27.67 17/11 18.64 16/11 50.54 15/11 19.54 14/11 44.54 12/11 44.54 11/11 44.10 09/11 44.10 08/11 43.31 05/11 37.25 04/11 6.34 03/11 9.54 02/11 41.44 01/11 41.44 31/10 41.44 28/10 40.14 25/10 40.14 24/10 40.69 22/10 39.44 21/10 10.44 20/10 10.14 19/10 40.39 18/10 40.39 17/10 40.39 15/10 49.39 14/10 49.39 13/10 19.04 12/10 45.14 11/10 45.14 10/10 45.20 08/10 40.47 07/10 30.40 05/10 7.92 04/10 8.57 03/10 12.00 01/10 14.25 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.50 percent. Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: