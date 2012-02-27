BUZZ-India bank stocks fall after recent gains; farm loan waivers weigh
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 24/02 54.81 23/02 54.82 22/02 87.27 21/02 53.24 18/02 45.39 17/02 79.70 15/02 79.12 14/02 76.65 13/02 80.35 11/02 78.85 10/02 43.86 09/02 43.87 08/02 43.87 07/02 46.07 06/02 46.09 04/02 46.13 03/02 79.63 02/02 78.10 01/02 76.45 31/01 85.30 30/01 84.04 28/01 76.54 27/01 85.54 25/01 42.10 24/01 78.06 23/01 77.36 21/01 84.90 20/01 84.90 19/01 77.37 18/01 87.82 17/01 92.81 16/01 92.82 14/01 49.86 13/01 49.46 12/01 40.23 11/01 72.23 10/01 72.24 09/01 69.87 07/01 38.10 06/01 38.10 05/01 70.99 04/01 71.80 03/01 71.80 02/01 73.65 31/12 73.65 30/12 58.65 29/12 33.94 28/12 42.32 27/12 57.02 26/12 54.77 24/12 34.77 23/12 66.77 22/12 66.77 21/12 66.77 20/12 66.77 19/12 75.77 17/12 75.77 16/12 35.66 15/12 33.73 14/12 56.55 13/12 56.55 12/12 58.79 10/12 58.79 09/12 58.79 08/12 56.85 07/12 56.85 05/12 56.85 03/12 21.73 02/12 21.40 01/12 26.72 30/11 57.19 29/11 55.10 28/11 55.09 26/11 55.39 25/11 55.74 24/11 64.39 23/11 64.47 22/11 63.57 21/11 58.97 19/11 58.67 18/11 27.67 17/11 18.64 16/11 50.54 15/11 19.54 14/11 44.54 12/11 44.54 11/11 44.10 09/11 44.10 08/11 43.31 05/11 37.25 04/11 6.34 03/11 9.54 02/11 41.44 01/11 41.44 31/10 41.44 28/10 40.14 25/10 40.14 24/10 40.69 22/10 39.44 21/10 10.44 20/10 10.14 19/10 40.39 18/10 40.39 17/10 40.39 15/10 49.39 14/10 49.39 13/10 19.04 12/10 45.14 11/10 45.14 10/10 45.20 08/10 40.47 07/10 30.40 05/10 7.92 04/10 8.57 03/10 12.00 01/10 14.25 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.50 percent. Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
