Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
17/11 18.64
16/11 50.54
15/11 19.54
14/11 44.54
12/11 44.54
11/11 44.10
09/11 44.10
08/11 43.31
05/11 37.25
04/11 6.34
03/11 9.54
02/11 41.44
01/11 41.44
31/10 41.44
28/10 40.14
25/10 40.14
24/10 40.69
22/10 39.44
21/10 10.44
20/10 10.14
19/10 40.39
18/10 40.39
17/10 40.39
15/10 49.39
14/10 49.39
13/10 19.04
12/10 45.14
11/10 45.14
10/10 45.20
08/10 40.47
07/10 30.40
05/10 7.92
04/10 8.57
03/10 12.00
01/10 14.25
30/09 39.25
29/09 39.25
28/09 40.65
27/09 39.70
26/09 37.50
24/09 9.35
23/09 25.35
22/09 10.35
21/09 31.90
20/09 32.27
19/09 32.27
17/09 14.72
16/09 14.97
15/09 30.97
14/09 29.41
13/09 30.00
12/09 30.00
10/09 12.30
09/09 6.80
08/09 7.58
07/09 5.83
06/09 7.27
05/09 12.43
03/09 12.43
02/09 32.80
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.25 percent.
Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre
Source - RBI's Web site www.rbi.org.in
(Compiled by Mumbai Treasury Desk)