Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
25/02 83.96
24/02 54.81
23/02 54.82
22/02 87.27
21/02 53.24
18/02 45.39
17/02 79.70
15/02 79.12
14/02 76.65
13/02 80.35
11/02 78.85
10/02 43.86
09/02 43.87
08/02 43.87
07/02 46.07
06/02 46.09
04/02 46.13
03/02 79.63
02/02 78.10
01/02 76.45
31/01 85.30
30/01 84.04
28/01 76.54
27/01 85.54
25/01 42.10
24/01 78.06
23/01 77.36
21/01 84.90
20/01 84.90
19/01 77.37
18/01 87.82
17/01 92.81
16/01 92.82
14/01 49.86
13/01 49.46
12/01 40.23
11/01 72.23
10/01 72.24
09/01 69.87
07/01 38.10
06/01 38.10
05/01 70.99
04/01 71.80
03/01 71.80
02/01 73.65
31/12 73.65
30/12 58.65
29/12 33.94
28/12 42.32
27/12 57.02
26/12 54.77
24/12 34.77
23/12 66.77
22/12 66.77
21/12 66.77
20/12 66.77
19/12 75.77
17/12 75.77
16/12 35.66
15/12 33.73
14/12 56.55
13/12 56.55
12/12 58.79
10/12 58.79
09/12 58.79
08/12 56.85
07/12 56.85
05/12 56.85
03/12 21.73
02/12 21.40
01/12 26.72
30/11 57.19
29/11 55.10
28/11 55.09
26/11 55.39
25/11 55.74
24/11 64.39
23/11 64.47
22/11 63.57
21/11 58.97
19/11 58.67
18/11 27.67
17/11 18.64
16/11 50.54
15/11 19.54
14/11 44.54
12/11 44.54
11/11 44.10
09/11 44.10
08/11 43.31
05/11 37.25
04/11 6.34
03/11 9.54
02/11 41.44
01/11 41.44
31/10 41.44
28/10 40.14
25/10 40.14
24/10 40.69
22/10 39.44
21/10 10.44
20/10 10.14
19/10 40.39
18/10 40.39
17/10 40.39
15/10 49.39
14/10 49.39
13/10 19.04
12/10 45.14
11/10 45.14
10/10 45.20
08/10 40.47
07/10 30.40
05/10 7.92
04/10 8.57
03/10 12.00
01/10 14.25
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.50 percent.
Note : * - Data relate to Mumbai centre
Source - RBI's website: www.rbi.org.in
Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)