TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 154.19 bln rupees

June 12 Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 78 bids for 154.19 billion rupees($2.40 billion) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)