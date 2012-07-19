MUMBAI, July 19 Nomura upgraded India's Reliance Industries to "buy" from "neutral" on Thursday, saying exploration and production risks have already been priced into share valuations, and adding a weak currency will help boost earnings.

The ongoing share buyback will also limit any downside potential on the stock, Nomura said, which also marginally reduced its target price to 860 rupees from 870 rupees.

Reliance shares were up 1 percent at 723 rupees. The energy conglomerate reports its April-June earnings on Friday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)