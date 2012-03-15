* Bond yields, swaps up after RBI keeps rates on hold
* Bank stocks also hit, drives indexes down
* Federal budget on Friday now key to market outlook
MUMBAI, March 15 Indian federal bond
yields and swap rates advanced on Thursday, while banking stocks
fell, after the Reserve Bank of India left interest rates
unchanged, dashing some of the bets that the central bank would
surprise markets with a cut in the repo rate.
Though analysts had largely expected the RBI to stay on
hold, especially on the eve of the federal budget report, a
mixed picture from inflation data the previous day had some
traders cautiously positioning for a surprise move from the
central bank.
The government's budgetary stance for the next fiscal year
Starting April 1, as well as the impact on subsidies from oil
prices, will now be key in setting market expectations about how
soon the RBI can afford to cut interest rates.
"The central bank wants to wait and see what the government
does on the fiscal management front in the budget tomorrow,"
said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global
Securities in New Delhi.
"The rate cut will come once the RBI becomes comfortable
with the fiscal situation as well as the oil prices."
At 12:05 p.m. (0635 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond
yield was at 8.36 percent, up 6 basis points
(bps) from its level before the data was released.
Only a week ago, bond yields were at near six-week highs
before the RBI delivered a surprise cut in the cash reserve
ratio to inject liquidity into the banking sector.
Yields could continue to gain towards those levels should
the government announce big borrowing plans on Friday,
especially as the expected liquidity from the CRR move could
reduce bond purchases via open market operations.
A Reuters poll this month indicated analysts expect the
government to borrow 5.3 trillion rupees in the fiscal year
starting in April.
"The bond market will temporarily bounce to 8.30 percent,
and then get sold off. I maintain my projection of the 10-year
yield to be around 8.47 percent by March-end," said Ashish
Vaidya, head of interest rates at UBS in Mumbai.
"We are likely to see huge supply of bonds, and probably
without the OMOs, because liquidity deficit should start getting
adequate."
Swaps rates also advanced, with the benchmark five-year swap
rate up 8 bps to 7.57 percent, while the one-year
rate rose 8 bps to 8.12
percent.
Indian shares fell further after the rate announcement, led
by banking stocks that have rallied since the CRR cut on Friday,
with hopes for growth-boosting rate cuts also aiding the gains.
Among lenders, ICICI Bank dropped 2.6 percent,
contributing to a 1.6 percent fall in the 50-share Nifty index
.
The main 30-share BSE index was down 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Harish Nambiar)