* Bond yields, swaps up after RBI keeps rates on hold
* Bank stocks also hit, drives indexes down
* Federal budget on Friday now key to market outlook
MUMBAI, March 15 Indian federal bond
yields and swap rates advanced on Thursday, while bank stocks
fell, after the Reserve Bank of India left interest rates
unchanged and took a more hawkish stance than investors had
anticipated.
Though analysts had largely expected the RBI to stay on
hold, especially on the eve of the federal budget, markets had
not ruled out a surprise cut in the repo rate from
its current 8.50 percent level.
At the very least, traders had expected the central bank
would lower rates in April, but even that was cast into doubt
after the RBI's warned on Thursday about inflationary pressures
from oil prices, the government's finances and the weaker rupee.
The government's federal budget to be unveiled on Friday,
and the amount of spending and borrowing announced, will now be
key in setting market expectations about how soon the RBI can
afford to cut interest rates to focus on slowing growth.
"The central bank wants to wait and see what the government
does on the fiscal management front in the budget tomorrow,"
said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global
Securities in New Delhi.
"The rate cut will come once the RBI becomes comfortable
with the fiscal situation as well as the oil prices."
At 2:40 p.m. (0910 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond
yield was at 8.35 percent, up 5 basis points
(bps) from its level before the data was released.
Yields had dropped from the near six-week highs hit only a
week ago after the RBI delivered a surprise cut in the cash
reserve ratio to inject liquidity into the banking sector.
Markets this week had also began to anticipate the central
bank would start lowering rates sooner rather than later after
13 months of raising them.
Some analysts now warn yields could continue to gain should
the government announce big borrowing plans on Friday,
especially as the expected liquidity injection from the CRR move
could reduce bond purchases via open market operations.
A Reuters poll this month indicated analysts expect the
government to borrow 5.3 trillion rupees in the fiscal year
starting in April.
"The bond market will temporarily bounce to 8.30 percent,
and then get sold off. I maintain my projection of the 10-year
yield to be around 8.47 percent by March-end," said Ashish
Vaidya, head of interest rates at UBS in Mumbai.
"We are likely to see huge supply of bonds, and probably
without the OMOs, because liquidity deficit should start getting
adequate."
Swaps rates also advanced, with the benchmark five-year swap
rate up 7 basis points to 7.56 percent, while the
one-year rate rose 11 basis points to 8.15
percent.
Indian shares fell led by lenders such as ICICI Bank
and real estate firm DLF, which tend to be
more sensitive to interest rates.
The main 30-share BSE index dropped 1.5 percent, on
its way to ending a four-session winning streak and retreating
after hitting its highest close since Feb. 24 on Wednesday.
The 50-share index lost 1.6 percent, also snapping a
run of gains.
The rupee also headed lower, influenced by the fall in stock
prices, trading at 50.30 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's
close of 49.91/92.
(Reporting by Mumbai Markets Team; Editing by Rafael Nam)