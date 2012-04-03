MUMBAI, April 3 Natural rubber prices in India,
the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to extend gains
this week on improved demand from tyre makers and on lower
supplies due to a drop in tapping.
The benchmark May rubber on India's National
Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed down 0.6
percent at 20,360 rupees per 100 kg, mirroring weak world
markets.
Key Tokyo rubber futures inched lower on Tuesday in thin
trade as the yen climbed to a three-week high against the
dollar, prompting investors to lock in profits, but a falling
supply capped the downside.
The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked
sheet) in the Kottayam spot market in Kerala eased by 50 rupees
to 20,050 rupees per 100 kg.
"Imports are slowing down. Tyre makers are raising purchases
from local market as auto sales are rising," said George Valy,
president of Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.
India's natural rubber imports in February jumped 171
percent from a year ago, the state-run Rubber Board said,
although a recent rebound in the overseas prices is expected to
push local tyre makers to buy more locally.
India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia,
Malaysia and Vietnam.
"A drop in tapping in Kerala has tightened supplies. For the
next few weeks, tapping will remain subdued," Valy said.
Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and
starts falling from February.
A drop in stocks also aided the rise, traders said.
The state-run Rubber Board said last month stocks stood at
244,000 tonnes as at end-February as against 315,339 tonnes
during the same time last year.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)