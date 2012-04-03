MUMBAI, April 3 Natural rubber prices in India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to extend gains this week on improved demand from tyre makers and on lower supplies due to a drop in tapping.

The benchmark May rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed down 0.6 percent at 20,360 rupees per 100 kg, mirroring weak world markets.

Key Tokyo rubber futures inched lower on Tuesday in thin trade as the yen climbed to a three-week high against the dollar, prompting investors to lock in profits, but a falling supply capped the downside.

The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kottayam spot market in Kerala eased by 50 rupees to 20,050 rupees per 100 kg.

"Imports are slowing down. Tyre makers are raising purchases from local market as auto sales are rising," said George Valy, president of Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.

India's natural rubber imports in February jumped 171 percent from a year ago, the state-run Rubber Board said, although a recent rebound in the overseas prices is expected to push local tyre makers to buy more locally.

India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

"A drop in tapping in Kerala has tightened supplies. For the next few weeks, tapping will remain subdued," Valy said.

Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and starts falling from February.

A drop in stocks also aided the rise, traders said.

The state-run Rubber Board said last month stocks stood at 244,000 tonnes as at end-February as against 315,339 tonnes during the same time last year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)