MUMBAI, April 10 Natural rubber prices in India,
the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to edge lower
this week tracking similar trend in the overseas markets, though
a drop in tapping is seen limiting the downside, dealers said.
Tokyo rubber futures slid for a sixth straight session on
Tuesday in range-bound trade as worries over a slow recovery of
the global economy capped rises, but falling supply provided
support.
The benchmark May rubber on India's National
Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed up 0.4
percent at 20,302 rupees per 100 kg.
The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked
sheet) in the Kottayam spot market in Kerala was steady at
19,900 rupees per 100 kg.
"The drop in world market is not allowing local prices to
move higher," said a member of Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.
"Supplies are falling. Tapping has been slowed down across
Kerala."
The southern state of Kerala is the top rubber producer in
the country.
Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and
starts falling from February.
A slowdown in imports from March onwards was also giving
support to prices, dealers said.
India's natural rubber imports in February jumped 171
percent from a year ago, the state-run Rubber Board said,
although a recent rebound in the overseas prices is expected to
push local tyre makers to buy more locally.
India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia,
Malaysia and Vietnam.
Car sales in India rose just 2.2 percent in the fiscal year
that ended in March, a year to forget for automakers marked by
demand-smothering high interest rates and rising fuel costs, but
are seen posting double-digit growth this year.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)