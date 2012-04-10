MUMBAI, April 10 Natural rubber prices in India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to edge lower this week tracking similar trend in the overseas markets, though a drop in tapping is seen limiting the downside, dealers said.

Tokyo rubber futures slid for a sixth straight session on Tuesday in range-bound trade as worries over a slow recovery of the global economy capped rises, but falling supply provided support.

The benchmark May rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed up 0.4 percent at 20,302 rupees per 100 kg.

The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kottayam spot market in Kerala was steady at 19,900 rupees per 100 kg.

"The drop in world market is not allowing local prices to move higher," said a member of Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.

"Supplies are falling. Tapping has been slowed down across Kerala."

The southern state of Kerala is the top rubber producer in the country.

Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and starts falling from February.

A slowdown in imports from March onwards was also giving support to prices, dealers said.

India's natural rubber imports in February jumped 171 percent from a year ago, the state-run Rubber Board said, although a recent rebound in the overseas prices is expected to push local tyre makers to buy more locally.

India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Car sales in India rose just 2.2 percent in the fiscal year that ended in March, a year to forget for automakers marked by demand-smothering high interest rates and rising fuel costs, but are seen posting double-digit growth this year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)