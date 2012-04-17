MUMBAI, April 17 Natural rubber prices in India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to extend losses this week tracking the overseas markets and as local tyre makers trim purchases from the domestic market due to higher imports.

Tokyo rubber futures hit another three-month low on Tuesday due to renewed worries about the debt crisis in Europe, slowing demand growth in China and the yen's rise to a seven-month high.

The benchmark May rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed down 0.6 percent at 19,636 rupees per 100 kg.

The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kottayam spot market in Kerala eased 100 rupees to 19,600 rupees per 100 kg.

"Tyre makers have built inventory from imports. Their buying in the local market is lower than last year," said a member of Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.

"Tapping has slowed down in Kerala. That is limiting the downside."

The southern state of Kerala is the top rubber producer in the country.

Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and starts falling from February.

India's natural rubber imports in the fiscal year ended in March rose 9 percent on year to a record high of 205,050 tonnes as lower prices in the world market in the second half of the year prompted local tyre makers to ramp up purchases.

India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Car sales in India rose just 2.2 percent in the fiscal year that ended in March, but are seen posting double-digit growth this year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)