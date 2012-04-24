MUMBAI, April 24 Natural rubber prices in India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to remain steady this week, after shedding nearly 4 percent this month, as farmers trim supplies due to the lower prices.

A fall in overseas markets and weak demand from local tyre makers would weigh on sentiments, dealers said.

"In spot markets in Kerala, arrivals have gone down. Many farmers are holding back their produce. They are waiting for prices to recover," said a member of Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, who declined to be identified.

The southern state of Kerala is the top rubber producer in the country.

The benchmark May rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed up 0.9 percent at 18,990 rupees per 100 kg on a weak rupee, which makes imports costlier.

The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kottayam spot market in Kerala eased 50 rupees to 19,300 rupees per 100 kg.

Tokyo rubber futures dropped on Tuesday as uncertainty about Europe's debt crisis and rising supply weighed on the market, but prices were still supported by steady oil prices and a prospect of rising demand, dealers said.

Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and starts falling from February.

"Tyre makers are buying lower than normal from the local market due to higher imports," the trade body member said.

India's natural rubber imports in the fiscal year ended in March rose 9 percent on year to a record high of 205,050 tonnes as lower prices in the world market in the second half of the year prompted local tyre makers to ramp up purchases.

India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Car sales in India rose just 2.2 percent in the fiscal year that ended in March, but are seen posting double-digit growth this year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)