MUMBAI, June 5 Natural rubber prices in India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to fall further this week on rising supplies and as local tyre makers prefer to import cheaper material.

The benchmark July rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed down 2.3 percent at 19,015 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

The spot price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kochi market in southern Kerala state fell by 100 rupees to 19,200 rupees per 100 kg, its lowest since March 14.

"Today we got some monsoon showers. Rainy season has started. In next two-three weeks tapping will accelerate," said a senior official at the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, who declined to be named.

Tyre makers were opting to import Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) 20 despite the drop in the rupee as it was much cheaper, the official said.

The spot price of SMR 20 grade rubber was 16,277 rupees in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, data with the Indian Rubber Board showed.

India's natural rubber imports in April nearly tripled from a year ago to 17,509 tonnes, state-run Rubber Board said last month.

India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Natural rubber prices will remain under pressure globally due to falling crude oil prices, which makes synthetic rubber cheaper than natural, dealers said.

Dealers expect rubber consumption from tyre makers to drop in coming months on lower demand from auto makers, who posted lacklustre sales in May. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)