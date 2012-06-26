MUMBAI, June 26 Natural rubber prices in India,
the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to nudge lower
this week on weak demand and rising supplies, but the Thailand
government's plan to intervene in the market is seen limiting
the downside.
The benchmark July rubber on India's National
Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed up 0.3
percent at 18,497 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.
The spot price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) in the Kochi market in southern Kerala state was
steady at 18,600 rupees per 100 kg.
"For the past few months tyre makers are buying less than
normal from domestic market due to availability of rubber from
imports. That trend will continue," said a senior official at
Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, who declined to be named.
"Now local supplies are improving due to rainfall in
Kerala."
India's natural rubber imports in May rose to 18,419 tonnes
from 16,293 tonnes a year ago, state-run Rubber Board said
earlier this month.
India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia,
Malaysia and Vietnam.
Rubber market may get a shot in the arm if Thailand
government starts buying rubber aggressively from farmers,
dealers said.
Thailand has bought only a fraction of the 200,000 tonnes of
rubber sheet it planned to purchase under a government
intervention scheme and is now looking for sales to China to
help prop up prices, the deputy agriculture minister said.
Dealers expect rubber consumption from tyre makers to drop
in the coming months on lower demand from auto makers, who
posted lacklustre sales in May.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)