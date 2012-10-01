MUMBAI Oct 1 Natural rubber futures in India
are likely to fall this week on sluggish demand from tyre
makers, although thin supplies in local spot markets are likely
to restrict the downside.
The key October rubber contract provisionally ended
0.8 percent lower at 19,411 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Multi Commodity Exchange on Monday.
The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) in the Kottayam market in Kerala was steady at
19,500 rupees per 100 kg.
"Tyre makers are raising imports. Despite paying the import
duty, they are cheaper than local supplies. Effectively, tyre
makers are cutting local purchases," said a dealer based in
Kottayam.
Imports jumped 21.2 percent to 95,047 tonnes in April-August
from a year earlier.
India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia,
Malaysia and Vietnam.
"Farmers are holding back supplies. They are selling
negligible output in the market. Tight supplies are giving
support to prices," said George Valy, president of the Indian
Rubber Dealers Federation.
Key Tokyo rubber futures shed early gains to end almost flat
on Monday, hit by fresh evidence of slower growth in China, the
world's biggest rubber consumer.
India's natural rubber production in August edged up 2.5
percent on year to 73,000 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board
said last month.
The world's fourth-biggest producer is likely to produce
942,000 tonnes of natural rubber in the current year, up from
899,400 tonnes a year ago.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)