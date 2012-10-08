MUMBAI Oct 8 Natural rubber futures in India
are expected to extend losses this week on rising supplies, a
drop in the overseas markets and weak demand as tyre makers
raise imports.
The key November rubber contract was 2.1 percent
lower at 18,230 rupees per 100 kg on the National Multi
Commodity Exchange at 1055 GMT.
The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) in the Kottayam market in Kerala fell by 250
rupees to 19,100 rupees per 100 kg.
"Tapping has picked up in Kerala. Rainfall has stopped.
Weather is favourable for tapping," said George Valy, president
of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.
Rubber production in India peaks during Oct-Jan and starts
falling from February.
Prices are also under pressure due to lower buying from tyre
makers, who have been raising imports to trim dependency over
costlier local rubber, dealers said.
India's rubber imports jumped 21.2 percent to 95,047 tonnes
in April-August from a year earlier.
The country imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia,
Malaysia and Vietnam.
In Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia spot rubber prices eased
on Monday.
India's natural rubber production in August edged up 2.5
percent on year to 73,000 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board
said last month.
The world's fourth-biggest producer is likely to produce
942,000 tonnes of natural rubber in the current year, up from
899,400 tonnes a year ago.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)