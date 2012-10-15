MUMBAI Oct 15 Natural rubber futures in India are likely to ease this week following losses in overseas markets and as supplies in local markets start improving amid sluggish demand from tyre makers, which are increasing imports.

Tokyo rubber futures fell 3.2 percent to a two-week low on Monday, tracking a broad decline in commodity prices on the murky outlook for global economic growth.

The key November rubber contract provisionally closed 0.6 percent lower at 18,138 rupees per 100 kg on the National Multi Commodity Exchange.

The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) at the Kottayam market in Kerala fell 500 rupees to 18,300 rupees per 100 kg.

"Weather is favourable for tapping. Supplies are rising, but tyre makers are not buying large quantities. They are expecting further falls in prices," said a member of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.

Rubber production in India peaks during Oct-Jan and starts falling from February.

Natural rubber imports in September rose nearly 16 percent on the year to 14,779 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Friday.

Rubber imports could hit a record 22.5 percent of the country's total consumption in 2012/13 as a widening gap between local and overseas prices prompts tyre makers to bring in imports even during the peak domestic production season.

India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The world's fourth-biggest producer is likely to produce 942,000 tonnes of natural rubber in the current year, up from 899,400 tonnes a year earlier.

"Automakers are placing fewer orders for tyres. That is also influencing rubber demand," the member said.

Car sales fell 5.4 percent in September, the second consecutive monthly slide, according to data released by an industry body. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)