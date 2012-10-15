MUMBAI Oct 15 Natural rubber futures in India
are likely to ease this week following losses in overseas
markets and as supplies in local markets start improving amid
sluggish demand from tyre makers, which are increasing imports.
Tokyo rubber futures fell 3.2 percent to a two-week low on
Monday, tracking a broad decline in commodity prices on the
murky outlook for global economic growth.
The key November rubber contract provisionally
closed 0.6 percent lower at 18,138 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Multi Commodity Exchange.
The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) at the Kottayam market in Kerala fell 500 rupees
to 18,300 rupees per 100 kg.
"Weather is favourable for tapping. Supplies are rising, but
tyre makers are not buying large quantities. They are expecting
further falls in prices," said a member of the Indian Rubber
Dealers Federation.
Rubber production in India peaks during Oct-Jan and starts
falling from February.
Natural rubber imports in September rose nearly 16 percent
on the year to 14,779 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in
a statement on Friday.
Rubber imports could hit a record 22.5 percent of the
country's total consumption in 2012/13 as a widening gap between
local and overseas prices prompts tyre makers to bring in
imports even during the peak domestic production season.
India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia,
Malaysia and Vietnam.
The world's fourth-biggest producer is likely to produce
942,000 tonnes of natural rubber in the current year, up from
899,400 tonnes a year earlier.
"Automakers are placing fewer orders for tyres. That is also
influencing rubber demand," the member said.
Car sales fell 5.4 percent in September, the second
consecutive monthly slide, according to data released by an
industry body.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)