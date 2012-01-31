MUMBAI Jan 31 Natural rubber prices in India are likely to edge higher this week as local supplies are expected to drop from next month due to wintering season and as prices moved up in the overseas markets, dealers said.

Tokyo rubber futures ended higher on Tuesday after an early drop to a 1-week low spurred bargain hunting, driven by a seasonal decline in physical supply.

The benchmark March rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) was up 0.8 percent at 19,505 rupees per 100 kg by 0905 GMT.

"The price rise in the international market will affect our imports in coming months. Tyre makers will lower imports," said N. Radhakrishnan, a dealer and former president of Cochin Rubber Merchants Association.

Indian tyre makers have trimmed buying from local markets in the past few months as they were meeting part of their requirements through cheaper imports, dealers said.

India's natural rubber imports rose 57 percent on year to 21,734 tonnes in December, state-run Rubber Board said on Jan. 10.

The world's fourth-biggest producer also imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

"Tapping will slow down in Kerala from next month due to wintering," said N. Radhakrishnan.

The southern state of Kerala is the top rubber producer in the country. Rubber production in India peaks during Oct-Jan and starts falling from February due to winter.

The Thai government has approved a 15 billion baht ($477 million) budget to buy unsmoked rubber sheet (USS3) from farmers at 120 baht ($3.82) per kg in a bid to prop up prices, a senior agriculture ministry official said last week.

On Tuesday, a senior Agriculture Ministry official said the rubber intervention scheme is expected to start in mid-February after several legislative steps have been completed.

The price of benchmark export-grade smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) in Thailand has nearly halved from a record high of $6.40 per kg in February 2011. It hit a low of around $3.40 this month. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)