MUMBAI Feb 28 Natural rubber prices in India are likely to tread water this week as higher imports by tyre makers are seen offsetting thin arrivals in the physical markets due to a seasonal slowdown in the tapping, dealers said.

On Tuesday, the benchmark March rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed up 0.7 percent at 19,516 rupees per 100 kg.

"I don't think there is scope for a downside or sharp rise from the current level," said N. Radhakrishnan, a dealer and former president of Cochin Rubber Merchants Association.

"Tyre makers have imported large amount of rubber in last few months. They have built inventory. So even if supplies go down in lean season, there would not be any sharp upside."

India's natural rubber imports in January surged 223 percent on year to 26,375 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Feb.18, as local tyre makers imported heavily to cash in on lower prices in the overseas markets.

The world's fourth-biggest producer also imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Rubber production in India peaks during Oct-Jan and starts falling from February.

Key Tokyo rubber futures extended losses on Tuesday in heavy trading after recent rapid gains, but brighter global economic prospects and a recent slide in the yen limited the fall. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)