MUMBAI, March 6 Natural rubber prices in India are likely to fall this week on sluggish demand from tyre makers after they stocked their inventories with cheaper imports, dealers said.

On Tuesday, the benchmark April rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed up 0.9 percent at 19,380 rupees per 100 kg on lower-level buying after falling 4 percent in the past one month.

The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kottayam market in Kerala eased by 50 rupees to 18,700 rupees per 100 kg.

"Tyre makers are buying very less quantity from the local market. They have built their inventory from imports," said a senior official at All India Rubber Dealers Federation.

"Demand for tyres is also weak, which prompting them to go slow on raw material purchases."

India's natural rubber imports in January surged 223 percent on year to 26,375 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement on Feb.18, as local tyre makers imported heavily to cash in on lower prices in the overseas markets.

The world's fourth-biggest producer also imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. Rubber production in India peaks during Oct-Jan and starts falling from February.

Weakness in the overseas prices was also weighing on sentiments, dealers said.

Tokyo rubber futures fell as much as 2.5 percent to a one-week low on Tuesday as investors remained cautious after China trimmed its growth forecast for this year, while weaker oil also pressured prices, dealers said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)