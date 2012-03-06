MUMBAI, March 6 Natural rubber prices in
India are likely to fall this week on sluggish demand from tyre
makers after they stocked their inventories with cheaper
imports, dealers said.
On Tuesday, the benchmark April rubber on India's
National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed up
0.9 percent at 19,380 rupees per 100 kg on lower-level buying
after falling 4 percent in the past one month.
The price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked
sheet) in the Kottayam market in Kerala eased by 50 rupees to
18,700 rupees per 100 kg.
"Tyre makers are buying very less quantity from the local
market. They have built their inventory from imports," said a
senior official at All India Rubber Dealers Federation.
"Demand for tyres is also weak, which prompting them to go
slow on raw material purchases."
India's natural rubber imports in January surged 223 percent
on year to 26,375 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a
statement on Feb.18, as local tyre makers imported heavily to
cash in on lower prices in the overseas markets.
The world's fourth-biggest producer also imports natural
rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Rubber production in India peaks during Oct-Jan and starts
falling from February.
Weakness in the overseas prices was also weighing on
sentiments, dealers said.
Tokyo rubber futures fell as much as 2.5 percent to a
one-week low on Tuesday as investors remained cautious after
China trimmed its growth forecast for this year, while weaker
oil also pressured prices, dealers said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)