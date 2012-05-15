MUMBAI May 15 Natural rubber prices in India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to tread water this week as a weak rupee is seen outweighing a sharp drop in the overseas prices and subdued demand from tyre makers, dealers said.

Tokyo rubber futures fell to a new four-month low on Tuesday.

"Falling rupee is discouraging imports. At current price there is no import parity," said a member of Indian Rubber Dealers Federation (IRDF), who declined to be identified.

The spot price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kochi market in southern Kerala state was 19,425 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday, while it was 19,856 rupees in Bangkok, Thailand, data with the Rubber Board showed.

Kerala is the top rubber producer in the country.

The benchmark June rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed up 0.8 percent at 19,651 rupees per 100 kg on a weak rupee, which makes imports costlier.

Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and starts falling from February.

"Tyre makers are slowly buying in the local market. They have ample stocks from imports," the member of IRDF said.

India's natural rubber imports in April nearly tripled from a year ago to 17,509 tonnes, state-run Rubber Board said on Monday, reflecting deals signed by local tyre makers earlier this year to cash in on lower prices overseas.

India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Car sales in India rose an annual 3.4 percent in April, according to data from an industry body, a sixth consecutive monthly increase but lower than in recent months after the country hiked excise duty on the vehicles. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)