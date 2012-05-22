MUMBAI May 22 Natural rubber prices in India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to fall this week on rising supplies and on waning demand from tyre makers who have built inventory from cheaper imports.

The benchmark June rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange (NMCE) provisionally closed down 0.5 percent at 19,382 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

"Tapping is going on in full swing in Kerala. Weather is conducive. Supplies are rising," said N. Radhakrishnan, a dealer and the former president of Cochin Rubber Merchants Association.

Southern state of Kerala is India's top rubber producer.

"Tyre makers are buying less than usual. They have imported large amounts earlier this year. So now, they are not making big purchases," he said.

India's natural rubber imports in April nearly tripled from a year ago to 17,509 tonnes, state-run Rubber Board said, reflecting deals signed by local tyre makers earlier this year to cash in on lower prices overseas.

India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Tyre makers have nearly stopped signing fresh deals as a weak rupee has raised imports cost. Stocks from earlier imports are helping them to reduce local purchases, dealers said.

The spot price of the most traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kochi market in southern Kerala state was 19,400 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday, while it was 20,585 rupees in Bangkok, Thailand, data with the Rubber Board showed.

The Indian rupee hit a record low against the dollar for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by large dollar demand from oil firms and weak global sentiment.

Rubber market was also keenly eying Thailand's purchase programme, dealers said.

Thailand, the world's biggest rubber producer and exporter, said on Monday it would import rubber to honour overseas contracts after rain reduced supplies, a rare move that lifted Tokyo futures off four-month lows and boosted Asian tyre grade prices. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)