MUMBAI, July 24 Natural rubber prices in India, the world's fourth-biggest producer, are likely to continue the downtrend this week on poor demand from tyre-makers and higher arrivals in spot market.

August rubber on India's National Multi-Commodity Exchange provisionally closed up 0.5 percent at 17,660 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) in the Kochi market in Kerala fell by 50 rupees to 17,950 rupees per 100 kg.

"Lower rains has helped in higher tapping, and moreover demand from tyre-makers is also poor. All these factors are dragging prices down," said V.N. Viswamohan Prabhu, a trader based in Kochi.

The country's top rubber producing Kerala state has so far received 37 percent lower rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, raising concerns over India's rubber output.

Earlier, collection of latex from rubber trees would be disrupted during the rains, but this year due to scanty rains, there is hardly any impact and collection is underway in full swing, Prabhu said.

India's natural rubber imports rose about 11 percent in June from a year ago to 21,189 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement earlier this month.

India imports natural rubber from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

India is likely to produce 942,000 tonnes of natural rubber in the current year, up from 899,400 tonnes a year ago as production that was planned years ago comes onstream in non-traditional areas such as the north-eastern states. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)