MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian natural rubber futures are likely to remain steady this week, tracking some recovery in the world market and as farmers hold back produce on hopes of better prices. However, a pick-up in tapping in the top producing state of Kerala and imports are expected to weigh on prices.

Tokyo rubber futures rose to a near three-week high on Tuesday, but the upside momentum was limited on weak sentiment after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged, dealers said.

"Price movement looks steady to slightly up this week. Availability is less as farmers are not comfortable selling their produce at these levels and expect some recovery in prices," said George Valy, president of the Indian Rubber Dealers Federation.

Valy said he does not expect prices to fall much below 17,000 rupees per 100 kg.

The key December rubber contract on India's National Multi Commodity Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 17,360 rupees per 100 kg at 1118 GMT.

The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) at the Kottayam market in the top producing Kerala state rose 100 rupees to 17,000 rupees per 100 kg.

India's natural rubber imports more than doubled in October as tyre-makers took advantage of lower prices overseas than in the domestic markets, the state-run Rubber Board said in a statement.

Rubber imports could hit a record 22.5 percent of the country's total consumption in 2012/13, as a widening gap between local and overseas prices prompts tyre makers to bring in imports even during the peak domestic production season.

Rubber tapping is currently in full swing in Kerala on conducive weather conditions, after an interruption in the beginning of November due to rains.

Rubber production in India peaks during the October-January period and starts declining from February.

India is likely to produce 942,000 tonnes of natural rubber in the current year, up from 899,400 tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)