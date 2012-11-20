MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian natural rubber futures are
likely to remain steady this week, tracking some recovery in the
world market and as farmers hold back produce on hopes of better
prices. However, a pick-up in tapping in the top producing state
of Kerala and imports are expected to weigh on prices.
Tokyo rubber futures rose to a near three-week high on
Tuesday, but the upside momentum was limited on weak sentiment
after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged, dealers
said.
"Price movement looks steady to slightly up this week.
Availability is less as farmers are not comfortable selling
their produce at these levels and expect some recovery in
prices," said George Valy, president of the Indian Rubber
Dealers Federation.
Valy said he does not expect prices to fall much below
17,000 rupees per 100 kg.
The key December rubber contract on India's
National Multi Commodity Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 17,360
rupees per 100 kg at 1118 GMT.
The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) at the Kottayam market in the top producing Kerala
state rose 100 rupees to 17,000 rupees per 100 kg.
India's natural rubber imports more than doubled in October
as tyre-makers took advantage of lower prices overseas than in
the domestic markets, the state-run Rubber Board said in a
statement.
Rubber imports could hit a record 22.5 percent of the
country's total consumption in 2012/13, as a widening gap
between local and overseas prices prompts tyre makers to bring
in imports even during the peak domestic production season.
Rubber tapping is currently in full swing in Kerala on
conducive weather conditions, after an interruption in the
beginning of November due to rains.
Rubber production in India peaks during the October-January
period and starts declining from February.
India is likely to produce 942,000 tonnes of natural rubber
in the current year, up from 899,400 tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)