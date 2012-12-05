MUMBAI Dec 5 Indian natural rubber futures are likely to ease this week on rising supplies and weak demand in the local markets, though lower-level buying from tyre makers trying to stock-up for the lean season is likely to limit the downside.

Rubber production in India peaks during the October-January period and starts falling from February.

"Supplies are increasing in the spot market, whereas demand is weak. We expect rubber futures to remain subdued this week," said Murukesh Kumar, an analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

The key January rubber contract on India's National Multi Commodity Exchange provisionally closed up 1 percent at 16,745 rupees ($310) per 100 kg.

The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed, smoked sheet) at the Kottayam market in top-producing Kerala state rose by 100 rupees to 16,200 rupees per 100 kg.

Prices have fallen from around 17,000 rupees to 16,000 rupees in the last 10 days and some companies are buying at this level, which could limit the downtrend, Kumar said.

India's natural rubber imports more than doubled in October from last year's level to 18,326 tonnes as tyre makers took advantage of lower prices overseas.

Rubber imports could hit a record 22.5 percent of India's total consumption in 2012/13 as a widening gap between local and overseas prices prompts tyre makers to bring in imports even during the peak domestic production season.

India is likely to produce 942,000 tonnes of natural rubber in the current year, up from 899,400 tonnes a year earlier.

($1 = 54.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)