MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian natural rubber futures are
likely to rise this week on an upside in overseas prices and
good demand in local spot markets, though rising supplies are
seen restricting the upside.
Tokyo rubber futures jumped 3 percent to a seven-month high
on Monday on a weaker yen and a landslide victory in Japanese
elections by the LDP, signalling aggressive monetary easing that
could boost a fragile economy and push demand.
The key January rubber contract on India's National
Multi Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 16,635 rupees
($300) per 100 kg at 1125 GMT.
The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) at the Kottayam market in the top producing Kerala
state was steady at 16,300 rupees per 100 kg.
"Local demand-supply scenario is very much balanced," said a
dealer based at Kochi market in Kerala. "But global factors,
especially buying from China, can lift the prices."
China, the world's largest rubber consumer, will cut import
taxes on two types of natural rubber products for 2013, the
finance ministry announced on Monday, in a move that could spur
imports.
Indian tyre makers were buying to build inventory for lean
supply seasons starting from February, but they can trim
purchases if local prices rise sharply, dealers said.
"Tyre makers are comfortable with current prices. We can see
some moderation in demand if spot prices rise above 170 rupees
(per kg). Tyre companies have already imported large
quantities," said a Kottayam based dealer.
Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and
starts falling from February.
India's imports of natural rubber jumped 41 percent in
November from a year earlier, to 22,748 tonnes, as lower
overseas prices prompted tyre makers to turn abroad, the
state-run Rubber Board said.
The country is likely to produce 942,000 tonnes of natural
rubber in the current year, up from 899,400 tonnes a year
earlier.
($1 = 54.5500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)