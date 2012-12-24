MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian natural rubber futures are
likely to remain steady this week near two-and-half-year lows
hit last week as farmers trimmed supplies in response to lower
prices and sluggish buying by tyre-makers.
The key January rubber contract on India's National
Multi Commodity Exchange provisionally closed up 1 percent at
16,050 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 15,701 rupees
last week, the lowest level for the first-month contract since
March 2010.
The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) at the Kottayam market in top producing Kerala
state was steady at 15,900 rupees per 100 kg.
"Farmers, traders are in holiday mood due to Christmas.
Trading will remain negligible this week," said George Valy,
president of the Indian Rubber Dealers' Federation.
Rubber production in India peaks during October-January and
starts falling from February.
"Demand is very weak. Tyre makers are not active. Farmers
are also not in mood to sell at lower level. They think prices
will move higher in January. They are waiting for price rise,"
Valy said.
Rubber prices in Thailand and Malaysia eased on Monday.
India's imports of natural rubber jumped 41 percent in
November from a year earlier, to 22,748 tonnes, as lower
overseas prices prompted tyre-makers to look abroad, the
state-run Rubber Board said.
The country is likely to produce 942,000 tonnes of natural
rubber in the current year, up from 899,400 tonnes a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)