MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian natural rubber futures are
likely to extend losses this week on rising production and weak
demand from tyre makers, though thin supplies from farmers can
limit the downside.
At 1105 GMT, the key February rubber contract on the
National Multi Commodity Exchange was down 2 percent at 15,855
rupees per 100 kg.
"The December production figures surprised industry. The
production was much higher than anticipated," said a dealer
based in Kochi, in the top producing state of Kerala.
"Tyre makers know the supplies situation is very much
comfortable. They are buying cautiously. They are not in a
hurry. On other hand, many farmers are holding produce due to
lower prices," the dealer said.
India's natural rubber production in December jumped to
110,000 tonnes, compared with 93,500 tonnes in November, the
Rubber Board said last week.
The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) in Kottayam, Kerala, fell by 50 rupees to 16,050
rupees per 100 kg.
Rubber production in India peaks during the October to
January period and starts falling from February.
The country is likely to produce 942,000 tonnes of natural
rubber in the current year, up from 899,400 tonnes a year
earlier.
A drop in the overseas markets was also putting pressure on
local prices, dealers said.
Tokyo rubber futures fell in subdued trade on Monday after
rising to a near nine-month high in the previous session as
profit-taking and a strengthening yen discouraged buyers.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)