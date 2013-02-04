MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian natural rubber futures are
likely to remain steady this week as farmers are holding back
produce, hoping for an increase in prices March onwards, while
tyre makers are trimming purchases due to lower demand from the
auto industry.
At 1039 GMT, the key March rubber contract on the National
Multi Commodity Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 16,132 rupees
per 100 kg.
"Tyre producers are carrying enough inventories. They are
not buying large quantities," said N. Radhakrishnan, a dealer
and former president of Cochin Rubber Merchants Association.
"The slowdown in the auto industry is hurting rubber demand
from tyre companies. It looks like demand will remain weak for
the next few months."
Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in January plunged
by 29.5 percent from last year's level.
The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) in Kochi, Kerala, rose by 66 rupees to 15,806
rupees per 100 kg.
"Farmers are not in a mood to sell at the current price.
They are expecting an improvement in price from March onwards
due to a drop in tapping," Radhakrishnan said.
Rubber production in India peaks during the October to
January period and starts falling from February.
The country is likely to produce 942,000 tonnes of natural
rubber in the current year, up from 899,400 tonnes a year
earlier.
A drop in the overseas markets was also putting pressure on
local prices, dealers said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)