MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian natural rubber futures are
likely to edge higher this week on bargain hunting, driven by an
upside in overseas markets and as demand from tyre makers
improved in local spot markets.
Key Tokyo rubber futures edged higher early on Monday after
weekend data showed a pick-up in China's factory output and
retail sales, but uncertainty about budget wrangling in the
United States kept a lid on gains.
The key January rubber contract on India's National
Multi Commodity Exchange was up 0.9 percent at 16,625 rupees per
100 kg at 0731 GMT.
The spot price of the most-traded RSS-4 rubber (ribbed,
smoked sheet) at the Kochi market in top-producing Kerala state
rose by 200 rupees to 16,180 rupees per 100 kg.
Spot price has fallen more than 7 percent in the past one
month, luring tyre makers to build inventory for lean supply
season.
Rubber production in India peaks during the October-January
period and starts falling from February.
"The difference between local and overseas price has come
down. At current prices, there is no incentive for importers.
Tyre companies are raising purchases in local market," said a
dealer based at Kochi market in southern Kerala state.
In Malaysia spot price was 15,456 rupees per 100 kg on
Monday.
India's natural rubber imports more than doubled in October
from last year's level to 18,326 tonnes as tyre-makers took
advantage of lower prices overseas than in domestic markets, the
state-run Rubber Board said.
Supplies in local market were moderate as sharp fall in
prices was prompting some farmers to hold back supplies.
India is likely to produce 942,000 tonnes of natural rubber
in the current year, up from 899,400 tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)