A man uses an electronic machine to check a rupee currency note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI The rupee touched its highest level against the dollar in nearly three months on Wednesday, supported by strong dollar inflows and a recovery in the local stock market.

At 4:34 p.m. (1104 GMT), the rupee was at 49.27/28 to the dollar after touching 49.26, a level not seen since November 8. It closed at 49.44/45 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)