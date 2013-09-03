MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
MUMBAI, Sept 3 The Indian rupee fell to within sight of a record low on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's said there was a more than one-in-three chance of a ratings downgrade for the country and as fears of a war in the Middle East roiled global markets.
Suspected central bank intervention below 68 per dollar levels, however, helped the rupee recover marginally to close at 67.63/64 per dollar, still down 2.4 percent from Monday's close of 66.00/01.
For a detailed story on the rupee see: (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA