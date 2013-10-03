* Rupee ends at 61.735/745 per dlr vs Tuesday close of
62.46/47
* INR likely to fall most among emerging Asian FX over 12
mths - Poll
* Net foreign inflows into equities over $2 bln in September
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, Oct 3 The Indian rupee logged its
biggest gain in two weeks on Thursday, helped by foreign fund
inflows and bets that a prolonged shutdown of the U.S.
government would further delay any tapering of the Federal
Reserve's massive stimulus.
Foreign funds were net buyers of over $2 billion in Indian
equities in September, the first month of positive purchases
after May as foreign money returned to risk assets on the Fed's
assurance it would stick to its $85 billion monthly bond
purchases.
Inflows via the central bank's two concessional forex swap
facilities to lenders totalled $3.6 billion till Monday, also
helping to stabilise the rupee.
The rupee also got some tailwind from the global dollar,
which has been on a losing streak as most investors and
speculators cut long bets on the greenback as the U.S.
government shutdown drags on.
"The rupee is well supported on inflows and as the greenback
fell to an eight-month low against other major currencies after
the U.S. government's partial shutdown following lawmakers'
failure to approve the budget, triggering fears that the Federal
Reserve will further delay tapering its bond-purchase plan,"
said Param Sarma, chief executive at NSP Forex.
"Any prolonging of the U.S. shutdown would encourage Asian
currencies and the rupee to post further gains against the
dollar in the very short-term," he said.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
61.735/745 per dollar compared with 62.46/47 on Tuesday, a
second session of gains and its best close since Aug. 16. It
rose 1.2 percent during the session, its biggest single-day win
since Sept. 19.
Still, future bets on the rupee were cautious. A Reuters
poll showed that all emerging market currencies, except the
Chinese yuan, were expected to depreciate in the next 12 months.
By September 2014, the rupee is expected to fall the most
among them - by around 3.5 percent to 64.25 to the dollar.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.27, while the three-month was at
63.33.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar/rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all closed at
around 63.14 with total traded volume of $1.98 billion.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Subhranshu Sahu)