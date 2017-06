(Corrects GMT time to 0400 from 0700)

MUMBAI May 7 India's central bank likely stepped in to sell dollars via state-run banks in early trade on Monday after the rupee opened weaker on global risk-off sentiment, four traders said.

At 0700 GMT, the rupee was at 53.46/47 to the rupee, off an intraday low of 53.76.

