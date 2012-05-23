(Refiles to add dropped word in headline)

MUMBAI May 23 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Wednesday after the rupee plunged to a new record low, four dealers said.

The RBI likely sold dollars from 55.75 rupee levels after the local unit fell to as low as a record low of 55.82 in early trade, down from its 55.39/40 close on Tuesday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan & Subhadip Sircar)